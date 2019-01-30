Notable Professors and Doctors Come Together to Integrate Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD in Ultrasound-Mediated Pain Management Technology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTC: TRKWF) (the "Company" or "TOK") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada, to conduct additional research on the Company's innovative ultrasound technology combined with novel nano technology delivery methods to enhance the efficacy of medical Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) derived therapeutics. Pursuant to the Sponsored Research Agreement the Company will own any intellectual property that is created or developed in the course of performing the research.

A key component of the Company's business plan includes conducting large-scale studies and clinical trials on various cannabinoids using various treatment methods in collaboration with notable universities. The goal is to generate statistically significant data to drive and refine product development in order for the Company to further differentiate its products from its competitors. With extraordinary patient access and broad distribution capability across North America and international markets, Management believes TOK's primary competitive advantage is the benefits it can derive from access to one of the continent's largest patient populations through its strategic relationships with clinics and physicians in the US and Canada.

The 2 year research project entitled "Development of ultrasound-mediated targeted delivery methods and treatments using medical Cannabis and/or Hemp CBD oil with applications in pain" commenced on January 28, 2019. The Company has committed to fund $350,000 over the 2 year period. The project is spearheaded by Jahan Tavakkoli, PhD, a Professor of Medical Physics at Ryerson University. Dr. Tvakkoli has over 25 years of professional experience in developing biomedical ultrasound devices and technologies in both the medical devices industry and academia. Dr. Kevin Rod, Medical director of the Company is the lead clinical researcher on the project. The Company's device is a novel hand-held, low intensity pulsed therapeutic ultrasound (LIPUS) device prototype that was developed through a collaboration among Professors Tyakkoli and Zereshkian, Dr. Rod and the Company's Toronto Poly Clinic Inc. (TPC) in 2008, when they were jointly awarded an Ontario Research Fund- Research Excellence (ORF-RE) grant. The device was developed for applications in pain and in targeted drug delivery (US patent pending). Full rights to the device were acquired by the Company pursuant to an agreement with the inventors.

Dr. Kevin Rod explained: "Close to 20% of Canadians suffer from chronic pain and nearly 40 million adults in US (17.6%) experience severe levels of pain. Targeted treatment delivery methods have gained positive results in areas like cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis. At TPC, our longitudinal observational study on thousands of patients using Medical Cannabis for different chronic cancer and non-cancer pain related conditions have identified the most probable conditions to benefit from these treatments and the best Cannabinoid formulations to use. Now, in 2019, we aim to conduct double blind controlled clinical trials to generate more scientific data in this area. Being able to deliver the Cannabinoid molecules to the exact target of treatment through Ultrasound Assisted Nanotechnology, the goal of increasing efficacy becomes the focus of our joint research collaboration with Ryerson University." Ryerson University is recognized as Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Research at Ryerson is on a trajectory of success and growth with externally funded research having doubled in the past five years.

In addition, TPC obtained the Health Canada and Ethics Board approval to start a human clinical trial using the LIPUS device in the treatment of chronic pain due to osteoarthritis (clinical trial to be started by spring 2019). The Company hopes to initially demonstrate the efficacy of the device without the combined application of any medication and also its equivalency to the much larger clinic based devices currently used by medical practitioners. Upon successful completion, the Company expects that the initial trials would be followed by trials that hope to demonstrate the enhanced therapeutic power in combination with cannabinoids.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits expected from the Sponsor Agreement with Ryerson University and the future operations of TOK and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOK's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOK with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOK. As a result, TOK cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOK will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

