Antony Wood, Chief Executive Officer of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to Keynote AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / BNP Media's AEC BuildTech Conference & Expo (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) is pleased to announce that Dr. Antony Wood, CEO of Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat will be a keynote speaker at the inaugural event taking place April 30 to May 2, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. On May 2, 2019 Dr. Wood will share his expertise on the multi-disciplinary aspects of sky-bridge connection between tall buildings with the audience of architects, engineers and contractors. In addition, a new general contracting track has been added to the educational programming.

'We are pleased to welcome Dr. Wood as a keynote speaker, to share his knowledge on the sustainable design of tall buildings with our attendees,' said Scott Wolters, Director, Tradeshows & Conferences, BNP Media, producers of the event. 'Now with six educational tracks, two keynote speakers and leading companies on the exhibit floor, AEC BuildTech will certainly be an important gathering for the industry to learn about innovations in building processes, materials and construction technologies.'

Dr. Wood, a Research Professor in the College of Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, and a visiting professor of tall buildings at Tongji University Shanghai, explored the multi-disciplinary aspects of sky-bridge connections between tall buildings to receive his PhD. AEC BuildTech will also welcome Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics as a keynote speaker on May 1, 2019 at 9:15 am.

The Educational Advisory Board (EAB) has announced the addition of a sixth education track focused on General Contracting. Over the three days, attendees will hear from subject matter experts discussing such important topics as Using New Technology to Achieve the Best Safety Results; Multiple Sites, One Mission; Getting Value from Your Data Through Custom Software; Bridging Design-Build and Model-Based Coordination; and New Strategies for Fireproofing Jobsites.

Speakers in the General Contracting Track will include executives from Avalon Bay Communities, The Waldinger Corp., The Weitz Co., Baker Electric, PIVOTek, Clayco, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, FMI, JE Dunn, MC Industrial, Piersol Construction, CM Gilbane Inc., The Smith Consulting Group, Smartvi.io, Verizon Connect and others. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in sessions in five other education tracks focusing on Roofing, HVACR/Mechanical Systems, Plumbing, Flooring and the Building Envelope. For more information about the conference, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/agenda.

The AEC BuildTech exhibit hall will feature leading industry companies including Platinum Sponsors Oracle Construction and Engineering, and Procore; Silver Sponsor CMiC; and Bronze Sponsor Mestek Machinery. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorship, visit https://www.aecbuildtech.com/Become-an-Exhibitor. More information about AEC BuildTech, can be found at www.AECBuildTech.com. To connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team visit www.AECBuildTech.com/contact. Follow AEC BuildTech on Facebook and Twitter.

About BNP MEDIA

The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com .

