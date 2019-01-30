Den 31 oktober 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Mr Green & Co AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från William Hill Plc, genom dotterbolaget William Hill Holdings Ltd ("William Hill"). Den 21 januari 2019 offentliggjorde William Hill ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att William Hill äger över 90 procent av det totala antalet aktier i Bolaget och att erbjudandet fullföljs. Den 30 januari 2019 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Bolaget (MRG, ISIN-kod SE0010949750, orderboks-ID 94882) ska observationsnoteras. On October 31, 2018, the shares in Mr Green & Co AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public offer from William Hill Plc, through its subsidiary William Hill Holdings Ltd ("William Hill"). On January 21, 2019, William Hill published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that William Hill owns more than 90 percent of the total amount of shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional. On January 30, 2019, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The same day the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in the Company (MRG, ISIN code SE0010949750, order book ID 94882) will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Sara Hag på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Sara Hag, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.