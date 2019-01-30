The European solar research organization, Solliance announced it has achieved a 21.5% efficiency for a flexible copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) tandem solar cell based on perovskite.The cell, developed in partnership with U.S.-based Hanergy's unit MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp., relies on two thin film PV technologies combined into a single four terminal tandem solar cell stack. Solliance says the cell technology is the result of a combination of a perovskite cell and a Cu(In,Ga)Se2 CIGS cell. It adds that thanks to their respective tunable and complementary bandgaps, the cell may have a better ...

