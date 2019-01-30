

NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A. / NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



As filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2019



US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2018: http://hugin.info/136453/R/2232866/878199.pdf



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A. via GlobeNewswire



904278B544VK9R3



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX