Learn How 5 Cutting-edge Technologies Will Reshape Precision Healthcare in 2019

Transformational Health experts lead a webinar on the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for companies in 2019

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Science industry is in a state of flux. While recent years have seen the advent of multiple novel technologies-such as cell and gene therapy, virtual clinical trials, liquid biopsy, pre-implantation genetic diagnostics (PGD) and health risk genetic testing -the industry today stands at a crossroads with challenges in scaling up and commercializing such technologies. The industry has now come to terms with new, path-breaking life science technologies that are helping make precision healthcare a reality.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Transformational Health team, for the webinar "2019 Life Sciences Predictions: Decoding 5 incredible Growth Opportunities", on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Our global life sciences experts Unmesh Lal, Program Manager; and Khushbu Jain, Industry Analyst, will explore key industry trends and discuss top 5 predictions that will re-shape the industry in 2019 and why they matter. Barbara Gilmore, Americas Senior Consultant; and Fred Mao, China Executive Director will present a fireside chat with Nitin Naik, Global Vice President, to reveal the growth opportunities in the United States and Chinese markets.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/32z.

"Frost & Sullivan thought leaders will detail out a clear strategy to win in the new digital era wherein precision healthcare is amplified. In this session, participants will learn the perspective of how business models will change as companies embrace new trends and disruptive technologies related to these growth opportunities," explains Naik.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Establish the leading factors that will influence the size and direction of the global life sciences market in 2019.

Build clarity on technology developments in the global life sciences market in 2018 that will have an impact during 2019.

Identify the business models used to commercialize and distribute novel life science solutions.

Discover the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for companies in 2019.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.

