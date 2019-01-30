Chubb appoints Julie Chalmers as Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Julie Chalmers as Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa.

Previously Senior Vice President Claims, Financial Lines and Personal Risk Services, Chubb Overseas General - the company's international general insurance operation - Julie will have overall responsibility for the strategy and delivery of Chubb's claims services in these two regions. In this regional executive role, she will continue to be based in London and will report to David Furby, Regional President, Chubb European Group and also to Andrew McBride, Executive Vice President of Claims for Chubb Overseas General.

Julie replaces Steve Parry, who is leaving the company, and assumes her new role effective immediately. She will work closely with Steve to ensure a seamless handover. Her appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Julie has a broad knowledge and depth of experience across claims. She joined Chubb 14 years ago and has held a variety of Claims roles of increasing seniority in the Europe region, including the UK and Ireland, and in Chubb's Asia-Pacific region. She was also International Claims Manager for Chubb between 2014-2016. Prior to her move to insurance, Julie worked as a lawyer for a number of years at several law firms in Australia.

David Furby, Regional President, Chubb European Group, said:

"I am delighted to promote Julie to this important role. Drawing on her wealth of knowledge of claims, her insights from within our business and the Insurance industry as a whole, she is expertly placed to continue to lead our claims teams as we deliver a superior experience and continue our journey of claims excellence."

Andrew McBride, Executive Vice President of Claims for Chubb Overseas General, said:

"Julie is highly respected within the industry and her leadership will help to further strengthen our award-winning claims service for all our customers across both of these regions."

