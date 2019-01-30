BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, is pleased to announce that experienced software executive and industry leader Andrew Kirkwood has joined BluJay as Chief Executive Officer. His 25 years of experience in the supply chain and SaaS market will help BluJay continue to drive ever-higher levels of performance and customer satisfaction.

Kirkwood joins BluJay after a successful 14-year career at RedPrairie and JDA Software (JDA acquired RedPrairie), where he held leadership roles in Sales, Marketing, and Product Development. Most recently he was Senior Vice President General Manager, Supply Chain Execution at JDA, where he led the company's global Product Management and Product Development teams for Supply Chain Execution Solutions.

"Andrew's supply chain background coupled with his proven ability to drive successful go-to-market strategies will help BluJay continue to grow and deliver value to our 7,500 customers," stated Deep Shah, BluJay Board Member and Francisco Partners Co-President. "He's an energetic and strategic thinker and will drive new levels of innovation at BluJay. We are thrilled to have him on board."

After three years, former CEO Doug Braun successfully leaves the company after positioning it for the next stage of growth. "Doug did an exceptional job reorganizing and rebranding the company while integrating five acquisitions over his tenure," said Paul Ilse, Chairman of the BluJay Board of Directors. "We wish him well. Andrew and Doug have worked together in the past, which enables an efficient transition for our employees and customers."

Kirkwood added, "I am excited to build on BluJay's winning culture and lead it into the next phase of growth. We know global trade and supply chains are battlegrounds for our customers, which means they are counting on us to help them navigate this increasingly complex world. I will be focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, and creating a great place to work in order to drive strategic value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

