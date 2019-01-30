St Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley travelled to Dubai on 28 January to reconfirm the Citizenship by Investment Programme's integrity in the aftermath of allegations concerning the illegal undercutting of real estate investment requirements.

He underlined that St Kitts and Nevis provides the Platinum Standard of the citizenship by investment industry, with robust due diligence procedures standing as a striking example of the high standards being sought across the Programme's administration. Unsanctioned discounts for real estate are an anomaly, and those found guilty of proposing such markdowns can expect to face serious consequences. More specifically, the two proven cases of forgery associated with illegal price-cutting constituting less than 0.01 percent of the Programmes' annual business are now the subject of a police investigation.

Minister Brantley's audience consisted of a number of agents and economic citizens from the Middle East, who were demonstrably happy with his remarkable achievements in the realm of visa-free travel and diplomatic relations. Since taking office as St Kitts and Nevis' Foreign Minister, Minister Brantley has secured 19 new visa-free travel agreements and has initiated diplomatic relations with 30 foreign nations. It is not merely a matter of improving the value of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship, says the Minister, "this speaks volumes to the confidence that foreign countries have in St Kitts and Nevis." Giving his addressees even more cause for celebration, Minister Brantley indicated that they could look forward to St Kitts and Nevis offering the strongest passport in the Caribbean by June 2019.

Minister Brantley provided further, concrete evidence of his commitment to economic citizens by announcing that a St Kitts and Nevis Embassy would be opened in Abu Dhabi in 2019, with the goal of improving services for citizens living in the GCC and other Middle Easter nations.

Minister Brantley was accompanied on his Dubai trip by the Attorney General, Vincent Byron Jr.

