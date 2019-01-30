Comprehensive M.2 I/O Expansions for Flexible IoT Deployment

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded systems do not always fit the common standards and as such require a unique approach. Innodisk is aiming at the industrial embedded sector with its flexible solutions that enable quick expansion on already existing platforms. "Embedded peripherals are crucial with regards to IoT deployment, where everything is connected, and the operator has to contend with widely different signals and form factors. This is when flexibility and compatibility really come into play," says Johnny Wu, manager of Intelligence Peripheral Appliance.

The M.2 form factor is instrumental for the next generation IoT applications as more and more platforms are adopting it as their main port. To stay ahead of the curve, Innodisk has launched comprehensive M.2 solutions for embedded expansions, including LAN, Display, Serial, PoE, RAID, Disk Array, and SATA interface. The Industrial grade expansion cards are thoroughly tested and certified to withstand extreme thermal, electrical and mechanical stress, resistant to shock and vibration and all support wide temperature from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius, as well as incorporating the best hardware and software support.

For space-constrained applications such as small PCs and fan-less systems, this complete M.2 series includes 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors that support both B and M key configurations, thus ensuring compatibility with the newest platforms on the market.

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across the embedded, aerospace and defense, cloud storage markets and more, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to provide customizable, dependable solutions and unparalleled service.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815395/I_O_expansion_cards.jpg