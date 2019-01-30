ELEMENTIA, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Elementia Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Reporting Schedule

MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Elementia (BMV: ELEMENT*) today announced that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call in English on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Fernando Ruíz Jacques - Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Juan Francisco Sánchez Kramer - Chief Financial Officer. Elementia will report its Fourth Quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: ELEMENTIA

To access the audio webcast, visit: https://webcasts.eqs.com/elementia20190221

Participants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Replay:

A replay of this call will be available on February 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EST

for 7 days, and will also be available at www.elementia.com in the Investor Relations section.

1 (844) 488-7474 (U.S. participants)

1 (862) 902-0129 (International participants)

Conference Replay ID: 95147537

About Elementia

Elementia is a unique platform that manufactures and commercializes building materials for the construction industry and adds value to all stages of this industry. The Company has grown, both organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions, consolidating operations in 9 countries in the Americas, showing strong growth in its Cement business unit, while maintaining its leadership in the Metals business, and through our Building Systems unit, we offer lightweight construction products, which is the main building trend in the market. This has been possible thanks to the passion and dedication of its more than 7,000 employees and the leadership of its main brands, including: Cementos Fortaleza®, Giant®, Keystone® and Dragon®; Nacobre®; Allura®, Mexalit®, Plycem®, Eternit®, Duralit® and Fibraforte®, among others.

Contact:

Alfredo Recke

T: +52 (55) 5728 5370

arecke@elementia.com

SOURCE: ELEMENTIA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534017/Elementia-Announces-Its-Fourth-Quarter-2018-Earnings-Conference-Call-and-Reporting-Schedule