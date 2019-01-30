Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Solid State: Solid State has announced that FY19 results will comfortably exceed previous market expectations on the back of continued strong demand in the Value Added Distribution division and the anticipated recovery in the Manufacturing division materialising. Consensus revenue estimates have risen by 3% and 5% for FY19 and FY20 respectively, and PBT estimates by 25% and 21%. While the share price has responded positively to the news, the shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers.ISIN: GB0008237132

