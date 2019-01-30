Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global delta robots market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This delta robots market analysis report segments the market by end-user (food and beverages, electrical and electronics, and pharmaceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005550/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global delta robots market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global delta robots market size will grow by almost USD 241.66 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of approximately 9%. The overall time taken to identify a product can be reduced, and the speed of operation can be increased by combining robots with vision systems. With the incorporation of vision technology, the accuracy and speed of operations will increase, and there will be a decrease in errors. Such developments are expected to improve the delta robots' performance.

Technology advances in delta robots

The lightweight of delta robots allows them to achieve greater accuracy and speed. Previously, only 4-axis delta robots were available. However, owing to the developments in motion technologies, delta robots are available in 3-axis, 4-axis, and 6-axis types and can handle a payload ranging from 1 lb to 26 lbs. Delta robots can perform difficult pick and place tasks at high speed using machine vision technology. Increasing innovations and new developments in delta robot technology has broadened the application sphere, and they are currently used in material handling, palletizing, and for managing high loads in industrial manufacturing operations.

Request for a FREE sample and get selected illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report.

"APAC will account for the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to the emergence of international vendors who offer high-quality products in the region. The presence of advanced PCB and substrate manufacturers and the availability of several consumer electronics and smartphone OEMs will contribute to market growth in APAC," says an analyst at Technavio.

Adoption of delta robots assists in ensuring the safety of the workforce in several end-user industries. The robots reduce industrial accidents, especially in electronics, semiconductor, and food and beverages manufacturing activities. The repetitive nature of tasks in these industries can lead to motion injuries and mental fatigue when using manual labor. However, robots can handle these tasks with efficiency and accuracy.

View a snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This delta robots industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several delta robots manufacturers including

ABB

FANUC CORPORATION

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.comformore information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005550/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com