Registration Opens for 2019 European SAFe Summit Being Held 7 - 10 May in The Hague, Netherlands

BOULDER, Colorado, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, today announced open registration for the 2019 European SAFe Summit which takes place 7 - 10 May at the World Forum in The Hague, Netherlands. The four-day event will be Europe's largest gathering to focus exclusively on the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and its community of practice.

The second annual European SAFe Summit is a 'big tent' event for everyone engaged with SAFe-practitioners, instructors, consultants, Scaled Agile Partners, and enterprise business leaders. The event will feature two days dedicated to Partners , pre-conference workshops , and a two-day main conference . Attendees will have opportunities to build skills, exchange knowledge, network, connect with thought leaders and influencers, and see firsthand how enterprises are leveraging SAFe to continuously deliver value to their customers.

The 2019 European SAFe Summit combines three key events:

7 - 8 May, Partner Development

Exclusively for Scaled Agile Partners, this two-day event is dedicated to building success in supporting and deploying SAFe products and services. The agenda features actionable, targeted content designed to help Partners deliver world-class customer results.

8 May, Pre-conference Workshops

The Summit's pre-conference workshops provide attendees with an opportunity to take a deep dive into some of the most topical issues relating to the practice of SAFe with the people who created the Framework. Workshops include:

Building Really Big Systems with SAFe

Prioritizing Portfolio Investments

SAFe for Government

DevOps and Technical Agility

Advanced SPC workshop

Partner Workshops

9 - 10 May, Main Conference

The two-day main conference will include industry-leading keynotes, over 20 technical sessions, Lightning Talks, and multiple networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to learn new strategies for delivering customer value more effectively, and gain insights into how some of Europe's largest enterprises are leveraging SAFe to improve quality, accelerate time-to-market, and increase employee engagement. Tracks cover:

Lean-Agile Leadership

Team and Technical Agility

DevOps and Release on Demand

Business Solutions and Lean Systems Engineering

Lean Portfolio Management

For attendees seeking consulting, training, or platform solutions, Scaled Agile Partners will be exhibiting during the main conference, making this the only venue in Europe where an exclusively SAFe-focused audience can engage with vendors specializing in SAFe.

Registration is open at europe.safesummit.com .

About Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI):

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 400,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes.

