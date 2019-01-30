Pain Relieving Qualities of Cannabis Praised as its Medical Market Prospers

NEW YORK, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabis is progressively being applied within the medical sector in an effort to treat moderate to severe conditions. More commonly, patients are using cannabis to manage pain and treat ailments like cancer, HIV/AIDS, seizures, muscle spasms, and nausea. The demand for medical cannabis is predominately being accelerated by the chronic pain segment. A survey conducted by the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) shows that 25 million people in the U.S. suffer from daily pain complications. As legalization continues to sprawl around the globe, countries are transitioning from traditional therapies or drugs to the plant. According to data compiled by Global Market Insights, the medical cannabis market was valued at over USD 7 Billion in 2017 and is expected to witness more than a 36% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The pain management market held approximately 75% of the total medical cannabis market valuation, accounting for USD 5.48 Billion in 2017. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTC: PBIO), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (OTC: CNTTF), Aleafia Health Inc. (OTC: ALEAF), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

Governments are much more flexible with the medical cannabis market as opposed to the recreational sector, largely due to its therapeutic benefits and acclaim. Various researches have shown that cannabis is linked to managing inflammation and immune functions. As the market continues to develop, more investments are being poured into the industry in an effort to grow the research and development sector and verify the effectiveness and long-term use consequences of medical cannabis, according to Canabo Medical Clinic. "As legislation expands rapidly worldwide, the volume of efficacy data is growing, as are legitimate clinical trial studies," says Liam McGreevy, Chief Executive Officer of Ethnopharm, a European cannabis company specializing in genetics and distribution. "This data will enable us to better understand the effects of the various cannabinoids and terpenes, their synergistic effect and how their impact links to the individual's genetics or biomarkers. This data is key to understanding the most effective combinations and strengths for various conditions, moving towards targeted personalized medicines."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) just announced breaking cannabis news earlier this morning that, "a collaboration to advance the development of a new generation of health and wellness nutraceutical products based on processing by PBI's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. The Companies believe that nanoemulsions prepared by the UST Platform will have improved quality and effectiveness compared to current emulsions, which will help to facilitate the development of a new generation of improved nutraceutical and other emulsion-based products, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals."

PBI is a leader in the development and sale of enabling high pressure-based instruments, consumables, and related services for the life sciences industry. PBI has more than 300 high-pressure instruments installed in over 200 life sciences laboratories worldwide, including in some of the world's leading academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories.

NTFU manufactures and distributes nutritional and dietary supplements focusing on in-house product development and the highest manufacturing standards. All quality control testing and manufacturing processes are in compliance with FDA and cGMP standards. NTFU has developed multiple products for the wellness and nutraceutical markets, including formulas to support energy and focus, sleep, stress, joints, and weight loss.

Edgar J. Ward, President and CEO of NTFU, said, "We pride ourselves in ensuring that we incorporate the highest level of quality possible in our manufactured products. When we heard that PBI was developing their new, proprietary UST processing platform, and learned of its potential to significantly increase the quality and effectiveness of nutraceutical products, we spoke with PBI and offered to help accelerate its commercial introduction. We are thrilled to be working with such experienced scientific leaders and innovators, in a program that we believe can change lives worldwide for the better."

Mr. Ward continued, "We believe PBI's UST platform has the potential to create long-term room temperature stable, water-soluble nanoemulsions of oil-based solutions. Nanoemulsions are known to offer greater stability and bioavailability than the standard macroemulsions used today in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with a life science industry leader in the optimization of a process that has the potential to bring higher quality not just to our products, but to nutraceutical products worldwide."

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with NTFU's scientists and manufacturing personnel in the development of new and improved nutraceutical products utilizing our UST platform. This proprietary technology employs ultra-high pressure and extreme shearing forces to create nano-scale emulsions of oil and water with long-term stability. For many oil-based products, the ability to create very small, nanometer-sized oil droplets that can effectively dissolve in water (nanoemulsions) can improve a product's appearance, sensory and medicinal benefits. There is a large and growing market opportunity for nutraceutical products with proven health and wellness benefits. We believe PBI's UST platform can help manufacturers accelerate growth and success in this market with higher quality, water-soluble, oil-based products with superior dietary absorption and shelf-life."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, added, "We are excited to work with Edgar and his NTFU team in the optimization of our UST platform, which we believe will result in the development of new and beneficial health and wellness products. The staff at NTFU has years of experience in manufacturing nutraceutical products in a quality environment. They also have access to both raw materials and finished goods, both of which are needed for optimization. Finally, they have an existing analytical laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment and well-trained chemists who can perform testing on both pre and post-processed materials, which will be invaluable to the optimization process. This collaboration clearly supports both company's strategic objectives: we look forward to an exciting and mutually beneficial relationship with our colleagues at NutraFuels."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, we are actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

About NutraFuels, Inc. - NutraFuels, Inc was founded in 2010 and has evolved into a branded and private label developer, distributor and Food and Drug Administration registered (FDA) manufacturer. NTFU's products include a range of nutraceutical, wellness, and CBD products as well as a cosmetics line. NutraFuels' manufacturing process received the Good Manufacturing Processes Standard (GMP) certification. Its products adhere to high manufacturing standards throughout every step of the manufacturing and extraction process. NTFU's product testing and research and development is conducted by four chemists under the direction of NTFU's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Ward."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. recently announced that it has received its license to process cannabis from Health Canada. "In 2017, we embarked upon a new strategic vision to position the Company in growth markets such as the legal cannabis market and to become a global leader in cannabis extraction, purification and formulation of value-added differentiated products. Since then, we have executed a carefully-planned roadmap to ready our significant manufacturing capacity for production, secure multi-year commercial contracts with great companies like Canopy Growth, and expand our strategic relationships, recently beginning a collaboration agreement with Lonza, a global market leader for the production of unique value-added capsules. We realized all this while moving along the various steps of the licensing process. Today, with our Health Canada processing license in hand, we officially enter the sizable cannabis market and are fully ready to commence commercializing our extraction capabilities. This tremendous achievement reflects the professionalism and experience of our team, led by Michel Timperio, who is fully committed and excited to begin actual delivery on the promise of our vision. Furthermore, we are very proud to be one of the few Quebec-based companies that have received a license from Health Canada, and look forward to contributing to this emerging industry in our home province," said Jim Hamilton, President & Chief Executive Officer of Neptune.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (OTC: CNTTF), - a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis - is leading the Canadian and global market in producing standardized cannabis products. CannTrust Holdings Inc. recently announced that it has shipped its standardized CBD oil capsules to Australia's Gold Coast University Hospital. The capsules will be used in a study to determine the efficacy of CannTrust CBD oil capsules in slowing the disease progression in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Motor Neuron Disease (MND), which was first announced by the Company in July 2018. The capsules will be imported, stored and distributed by PharmaCann Pty Ltd. The shipment will include all investigational products that are required for the study. "With our medicinal cannabis experience and over 50,000 patients enrolled over the past five years, we continue to see the medical potential of the cannabis plant. We are committed to being international leaders in the generation of scientific evidence proving the medical benefits in treating a variety of indications. With hundreds of thousands of people living with ALS in Canada and globally, we continue to focus on improving peoples' lives around the world," says Peter Aceto, Chief Executive Officer of CannTrust. "We also thank PharmaCann for its expertise and assistance in importing our products to Australia, to make this study possible."

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX: ALEAF), a vertically integrated, national cannabis company, operates major medical clinic, cannabis cultivation and R&D facilities. Aleafia Health Inc. recently announced what it believes to be the first study reporting reduced benzodiazepine use among patients initiated and monitored on medical cannabis. Benzodiazepines, a class of psychoactive drugs, include the most common sedatives and anti-anxiety medications. "Due to regulatory hurdles and lingering stigma, there remains a shortage of medical cannabis research. At Aleafia, we will continue to leverage our IP and leading cannabis data to further advance patient care through advanced treatment methods and specialized product development," said Aleafia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Verbora. "This study's results will not be surprising to many patients who have transitioned from prescription pain killers and sedatives with the help of physician-led medical cannabis therapy. I thank the study authors for this significant contribution to evidence-based medicine."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently provided an update on its clinical progress. Zynerba remains on track to report top-line results from the CONNECT-FX (Clinical study of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Children and Adolescents with Fragile X) study in Fragile X Syndrome in the second half of 2019. The Company has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 BELIEVE 1 (Open Label Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of ZYN002 Administered as a Transdermal Gel to Children and Adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy) clinical trial in children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). Top-line results will be reported in the third quarter of 2019. "Our aspirations and expectations are clear: To work closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the opportunity for pharmaceutically-developed CBD treatments that meet their rigorous medical and manufacturing standards, and in doing so, continue toward our goal of addressing significant unmet medical needs in neuropsychiatric disorders," said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. "With the new indications of ASD and 22q, in addition to FXS and DEE, we now have four shots on goal to show the clinical benefit of ZYN002 transdermal gel in patient populations that have few, if any, therapeutic options available."

