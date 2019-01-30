PRESS RELEASE

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - January 30th 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that it has extended its content protection partnership with kbro, Taiwan's number one cable operator, to include the service provider's new 4K Ultra HD service delivered over a hybrid cable and OTT network.

A NAGRA customer since 2009, kbro has deployed NAGRA Connect in 2018 on top of the existing NAGRA conditional access and OpenTV OTT backend platform and will enable kbro to fulfill the most rigid content protection requirements, including early release content. NAGRA will also secure the operator's 4K Ultra HD services on Android TV in early 2019.

"As a leading supplier of content protection solutions, NAGRA has a proven track record in delivering robust security solutions that are endorsed by the studios and protect businesses from piracy," said Alex Hsieh, Chief Technology Officer at kbro. "As such, NAGRA was the clear choice to secure this deployment, which represented a minimal upgrade to our existing platform and gives us the peace of mind that our 4K content investment remains secure.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with kbro and secure their new 4K service and upcoming Android TV deployment," said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President of Sales for APAC at NAGRA. "Our content protection solutions enable kbro to fulfill their commitment to content providers and ensure the integrity of premium 4K Ultra HD content as well as content in all forms, on any network and any device. We look forward to supporting kbro as they grow their service."

NAGRA Connect is an award-winning converged CAS/DRM client solution for connected set-top boxes and smart televisions, protecting broadcast, IPTV and operator-controlled OTT, and leveraging a unique adaptive security paradigm to protect any content, on any network and any device. NAGRA Connect complies with MovieLabs' Enhanced Content Protection (ECP) requirements for 4K Ultra HD content and leverages the MediaCAS API to elegantly blend into the Android TV client ecosystem, a feature broadly supported across the security clients of NAGRA and Conax product lines. NAGRA's holistic content value protection system provides the ultimate protection for a TV service against loss of revenue and brand reputation, enriching the Android TV ecosystem with the highest level of content security in the market.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en) . (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en)

About kbro

Kbro is the top ranking leading brand of Multi-Service Operator in the cable pay-TV market in Taiwan. It has the broadest network coverage in the region and offers customers an unrivalled selection of content, from local offerings to the best selection from across the globe. Kbro is dedicating to deliver best user experience to their subscribers via not only offering hybrid DTV-OTT services, but also enabling value added services accompanying with their network.

