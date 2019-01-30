

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, even as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.



Despite lingering concerns about global growth, Brexit and anxiety about U.S.-China trade talks, investors picked up stocks, reacting to quarterly earnings reports and the latest batch of economic data from Europe and the U.S.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.36%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended higher, with their benchmark indices gaining 1.58% and 0.95%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI added 0.28%, while Germany's DAX ended 0.33% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Russia and Sweden gained 0.4 to 1%.



Turkey, Portugal, Ireland and Greece ended flat. Spain, Poland and Hungary ended modestly lower.



French stock Louis Vuitton jumped nearly 7% on upbeat earnings report for the final quarter of 2018. Atos gained about 6.75% after the company announced a special payout of 23.4% of shares in its listed payments subsidiary Worldline SA., to shareholders.



Kering, Airbus Group and Hermes International gained more than 3%.



In Germany, Covestro surged up 5.4%. Fresenius, Lufthansa and Adidas also closed on a firm note. Wirecard plunged more than 13% on reports that a senior executive at the payments company was suspected of using forged contracts for several suspicious transactions.



In the U.K. market, British American Tobacco gained 4.85%, Melrose Industries and Smith, both gained about 4.1%, Hikama advanced by 4% and GVC Holdings ended nearly 3.5% up.



In economic news from Europe, Eurozone's economic sentiment weakened for a seventh month in a row in January to its lowest level in over two years, driven by a sharp deterioration in industrial confidence caused by the lingering uncertainties linked to Brexit, global trade tensions and political threats such as protectionism.



The economic sentiment indicator fell to 106.2 from December's 107.4, survey data from the European Commission showed on Wednesday.



Economists had expected an improvement in the score to 106.8. The latest reading was the lowest since November 2016, when it was 105.6.



Italy's consumer confidence strengthened in January for the first time in three months, while the morale in the manufacturing sector weakened for a fourth month in a row, survey data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday. The consumer confidence index rose to 114 from 113.2 in December. All sub-indexes improved in January.



A report from INE showed retail sales in Spain grew at a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.8% year-over-year in December. That was slower than the 1.1% rise in November.



Germany's headline consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected to its lowest level in nearly a year in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



