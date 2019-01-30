sprite-preloader
NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Publication of the NAXS 2018 Annual Report

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

The NAXS 2018 Annual Report for is now available on the Company's website, www.naxs.se. The Annual Report is also attached to this notice.

Contact information:
Lennart Svantesson, CEO
Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19.00 CET on January 30, 2019.

Attachment

  • NAXS_Annual Report_2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/889ea8c2-0e4a-42f6-b1dc-eb9fffffc9ad)

