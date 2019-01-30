GECI INTERNATIONAL: Agreement with Cyberbit Ltd

GECI International and Cyberbit

announce an agreement for

Cyberbit Range simulation platform and training

At CYBERTECH - TEL AVIV, GECI International, specializing in technology consultancy and digital processing, and Cyberbit Ltd, the market leading provider of Cyber Range training and simulation platforms, and one of the only providers of integrated detection and response products across IT and OT Networks, announced an agreement to commercialize the Cyberbit Range platform on the French market.

Cybersecurity, a major preoccupation today for companies and governments that face the threat of increasing attacks on industrial and strategically sensitive sites, requires talented, specialized staff with full mastery of all issues related to the protection of computer systems and operational networks. GECI International, which aims to offer a range of products, services, and solutions, is now able to provide a cybersecurity training solution to its customers that is both attractive and effective.

CYBERBIT's hyper-realistic cyber training and simulation platform is used to train and coach security teams and is fully customizable, simulating networks, traffic and threats in a virtual environment customized to exactly replicate the company's network. Cyberbit Range confronts trainees with all types of attacks, through predefined scenarios.

GECI International and Cyberbit, a subsidiary of the Israeli defense company ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD, thus provide an innovative and relevant response to the needs of expertise in this market.

More information



About GECI International - SMART SOLUTIONS FOR A SMART WORLD



GECI International is addressing the key technological challenges facing our society by offering its clients an integration platform, from R&D through to project implementation, against a backdrop of industrial and information system security. For 35 years, GECI International has successfully demonstrated its ability to lead major complex projects, bringing together a global network of technological and strategic partners and innovative high-growth companies.



GECI International is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C - and is part of the CAC Small and CAC Technology indices. GECI International is eligible for the SRD long-only deferred settlement service. ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 - GECP / ISIN (BSAR A warrants): FR0013266764 - GECBT



Contacts:



GECI INTERNATIONAL - Cécile Beckerich: Tél. +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / cecile.beckerich@geci.net

Agence CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe: Tél. +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

--------------------------------------------------





About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides a unique portfolio of products for cybersecurity training, simulation, detection and response for the converged IT and OT attack surface. Cyberbit's portfolio is based on battle-proven technologies originally developed for the demanding needs of government and military organizations, made available to the commercial market since 2015. Cyberbit's portfolio includes: Cyberbit Range, the world-leading cyber range platform for hyper-realistic, simulated training of cybersecurity practitioners; SCADAShield, protecting critical infrastructure networks since 2010; SOC 3D, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) proven to triple SOC capacity; and EDR, providing Endpoint Detection and Response for sensitive organizations and air-gapped networks. Cyberbit employs 250 and is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.



Follow Cyberbit on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter (@CYBERBITHQ).



Cyberbit Contacts:

Sharon Rosenman

VP Marketing, Cyberbit

sharon.rosenman@cyberbit.com



Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager Corporate Communications & Digital, Elbit Systems

Tel: 972-77-298809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.noyman@elbitsystems.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF