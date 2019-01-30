

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, rising for a second straight session, despite data showing economic trends in the country to have fallen for a fourth straight month in January.



A positive trend across Europe aided sentiment in the Swiss market.



The benchmark SMI ended up 25.19 points, or 0.28%, at 8,965.71. On Tuesday, the index ended up 82.67 points, or 0.93%, at 8,940.52, snapping a four-day losing streak.



Richemont shares rose 1.3%, Givaudan gained 1.2%, Nestle advanced by 1.16% and Swatch Group gained 1.05%, while UBS Group ended nearly 1% up.



Lonza Group shares ended 7.3% down after the company said its Chief Executive Richard Ridinger will retire in March. The company said its profit for financial year 2018 declined by 1.1% to 659 million Swiss francs. In the previous year, Lonza Group had posted a profit of 666 million francs. Lonza's earnings per share dropped 9.6% to 8.77 francs in 2018, from 9.70 francs a year earlier.



According the report from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, the KOF Economic Barometer fell to 95 points from 96.4 points in December, which was revised from 96.3 reported initially. The reading was expected to come in at 97.2.



The downward tendency that emerged at the end of last year continues and the economic outlook for Switzerland continues to dampen at the beginning of 2019, the KOF said.



The think tank attributed the latest renewed decline to negative developments within the manufacturing industry and the service industry as well as a weaker outlook for exports.



In contrast, indicators for the hotel and catering sector, the banking and insurance sector as well as the construction sector send positive signals, the KOF added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX