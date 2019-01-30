

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices surged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, riding on U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil and data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories.



Meanwhile, traders were looking ahead to the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks for further direction.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.92, or 1.7%, at $54.23 a barrel, recording the highest closing price in about two months.



On Tuesday, crude oil futures for March ended up $1.32, or 2.5%, at $53.31 a barrel.



Brent crude oil futures were up more than $0.40 at $61.75 a barrel about an hour ago.



According to the data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude stockpiles in the U.S. were up 919,000 barrels last week, much less than an expected increase of over 3 million barrels.



Gasoline stocks declined 2.2 million barrels last week, higher than an expected increase of 1.9 million barrels.



But for the uncertainty about the U.S. and China moving anywhere closer to striking a long term trade deal, crude oil prices may well have moved further higher.



Markets are skeptical about a deal between the two largest economies following the U.S. government unsealing sweeping criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.



