Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, in a PDF file called "Q2 Fiscal Year 2019 Quarterly Earnings Document." The company has also posted on that site an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

