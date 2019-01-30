Total Mortgage Services, LLC: Total Mortgage Adds $150m With New MA Branches

WORCESTER and ANDOVER and LEOMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Total Mortgage Services LLC., a nationwide lender based in Milford, CT, continues its growth by opening three new branches in Massachusetts, totaling over $150M in annual mortgage production. With the three new additions, Total Mortgage will have 20 locations operating in the New England region alone, with more scattered throughout the country.

Denise Peach, Anne Marie Concemi, Kathryn Weldon, Brieanna Kelley, and Steve Sirmaian were all key players in the decision to join Total Mortgage, and when asked about the motivating factors, they cited Total Mortgage's progressive technology.

'The technological advances that Total Mortgage has implemented in their Loan Officer support system are unrivalled; they know that time is of the essence in the mortgage industry, and they make sure we have the resources to get things moving.' Watch full video.

Erik Martin, Total Mortgage's President, is thrilled to have this new team in MA, saying 'This is a big deal for everyone involved. Not only are these three branches deeply engrained and highly respected in their local communities, but they're also cut from the same cloth as Total Mortgage: they strive for their goals, and they put their clients first, always. We're very excited to have them on the Total Mortgage team, and are excited to see how their business grows with us.'

The expansion means more than geographic growth for Total Mortgage. These branches collectively represent over $150M in annual loan volume, allowing for the company to plan for further expansion and increase funding for their growing marketing & tech divisions, even during market volatility.

About Total Mortgage: Total Mortgage Services, LLC is an industry-leading retail mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The company has become known for its proprietary loan officer support system, industry leading technology, results-based marketing suite, and transparent operational support. Total Mortgage was included in Inc. Magazines' list of America's Fastest Growing companies in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, broke $1B in residential mortgages in 2016, and continued their growth by setting new purchase records in 2017 and 2018. They are currently licensed in 45 states and DC. Total Mortgage Services, LLC NMLS #2764.

Contact:



Andrew Penner

1-203-876-2200

apenner@totalmortgage.com

Related Links: http://totalmortgage.com

SOURCE: Total Mortgage Services, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534037/Total-Mortgage-Adds-150m-With-New-MA-Branches