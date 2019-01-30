

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump lashed out at the intelligence community in a post on Twitter on Wednesday after members of his own administration appeared to contradict some of the president's claims regarding foreign policy issues.



Trump seemed to take particular issue with U.S. intelligence officials telling Congress that Iran is not currently attempting to develop a nuclear weapon and technically remains in compliance with the nuclear deal the president abandoned.



'The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!' Trump tweeted.



'When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond,' he added. 'Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but a source of potential danger and conflict.'



Trump claimed Iran's struggling economy is 'the only thing holding them back' and suggested his intelligence chiefs should 'go back to school!'



The tweets from Trump come after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.



Coats and Haspel seemed to contradict Trump's claims about Iran as well as the threats posed by terrorist group ISIS and North Korea.



Trump claimed in an earlier tweet that ISIS will 'soon be destroyed' even though Coats told lawmakers the militant group 'is intent on resurging and still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria.'



The president also dismissed the intelligence officials' belief that North Korea is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons, calling the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea the 'best it has ever been.'



'Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen,' Trump tweeted. 'Now a whole different story.'



'I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly,' he added, referring to a planned summit with the North Korean dictator late next month. 'Progress being made-big difference!'



This is not the first time that Trump has clashed with members of the intelligence community, as he also dismissed their assessment that Russia sought to interfere in the election that won him the White House.



