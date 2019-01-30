

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $476.62 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $491.68 million, or $4.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $113.97 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.69 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $113.97 Mln. vs. $144.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



