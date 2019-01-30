

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $42.0 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $46.03 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $717.43 million from $759.75 million last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $717.43 Mln vs. $759.75 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 to $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $520 to $570 million Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.95. Full year revenue guidance: $2.2 to $2.4 billion



