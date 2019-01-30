

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $4.27 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.4% to $16.91 billion from $12.97 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



