

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.98 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $2.52 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $5.51 billion from $4.86 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



