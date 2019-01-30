

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) has appointed Jorn Werner as Chief Executive Officer, effective from March 1, 2019.



Werner recently headed the A.T.U Auto-Teile-Unger Handels GmbH & Co. KG workshop chain from 2015 to 2018, before being named Chairman of its Supervisory Board in May of last year. Before that, he was responsible for the strategic realignment of the electronics retail chain Conrad Electronic SE as its CEO. Werner is a proven expert on the digital transformation of business models and international growth strategies and has expertise in both the complex branch business and multi-channel retail.



The board also appointed Karin Sonnenmoser Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, she was responsible for Finance and Procurement at the listed Austrian lighting manufacturer Zumtobel Group AG. She began her career with the VW Group, where she was, among other positions, Managing Director of Finance and Controlling at VW Sachsen GmbH, including the Glaserne Manufaktur in Dresden. Sonnenmoser will also be joining Ceconomy on March 1, 2019.



Werner succeeds Pieter Haas, who left the company in October 2018. Sonnenmoser succeeds Mark Frese, who retired at the turn of the year.



'We are very pleased that we were able to fill both the position of CEO and CFO so competently within such a short time,' explained Jürgen Fitschen, Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board. 'With Jörn Werner, we have gained a highly renowned and experienced manager with extensive expertise in the industry.'



