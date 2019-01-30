

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $539 million, or $3.76 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $544 million or $3.80 per share for the period.



Revenue came in at $3.18 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $544 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.80 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.18 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



