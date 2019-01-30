

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $592 million, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $324 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $3.69 billion from $3.13 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $324 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q4): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.



