

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) filed a lawsuit against Goldman Sachs to recover damages from its alleged improper conduct during the period in which it advised UNFI on the acquisition of SUPERVALU. UNFI stated that it entrusted Goldman Sachs to provide a full range of transaction advisory services and to arrange a multi-billion-dollar loan, or the Term Loan, for the acquisition of SUPERVALU. The company said Goldman Sachs consolidated its command over all aspects of the transaction in order to extract millions in unjustifiable interest, fees, and other damages suffered by UNFI and its shareholders.



Named defendants in UNFI's complaint include Goldman Sachs and its principal executive overseeing the SUPERVALU transaction engagement, as well as Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX