Packers Plus Diversifies Product Offering With Cutting-Edge Completion Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Operators are given flexibility to select the right tool for custom applications

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. is adapting to the industry's changing needs and introducing operators to a diverse selection of high-quality completion technologies to increase production, save time and reduce risk.

To better serve unconventional resource developments across the globe, Packers Plus is now offering a selection of downhole solutions for cemented liners, including dissolvable and composite plugs, a full suite of premium liner hangers, several hydraulic toe sub options, and sliding sleeves, in addition to its established line of open hole technologies. Packers Plus is also in the early stages of SAGD technology development and is moving toward more offshore projects.

"As a highly responsive service company, we've expanded our product lines to serve the dynamic needs of our customers," said Packers Plus President Ian Bryant. "Broadening our innovation profile will help solve completions issues in a changing and challenging market."

Packers Plus' new technologies will be featured at the 2019 SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference and Exhibition (HFTC), February 5-7 in the Woodlands, Texas. For more information, visit packersplus.com/hftc2019

About Packers Plus

Packers Plus is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing lower completions solutions for a variety of technically challenging applications. Known for its innovative, high-quality and responsive style, the privately held company has run over 17,500 completion systems, accounting for over 270,000 fracture stages since it started operations in 2000. Today, Packers Plus has employees around the world, maintaining an influential role in key markets and remaining true to its roots-innovation-enabling it to be one of the best in the industry. Learn more at packersplus.com.

Contact: Ian Bryant, President, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., ian.bryant@packersplus.com, +1(281)587-7446; Tess MacLeod, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., tess.macleod@packersplus.com , +1(403)234-6011