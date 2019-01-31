EXANTE Secures SFC Licence to Provide Investment Services in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

EXANTE is happy to announce that it is now an SFC licensed broker in Hong Kong (licence No. BNN565). Customers can benefit from direct access from a single account to EXANTE's diverse selection of over 100,000 instruments including Securities, Equities, Bonds, and Derivatives such as Futures and Options.

5 main reasons to trade with EXANTE:

All-in-one shop: Direct access to global products and instruments from a single multi-currency account. All instruments traded will be cross-margined against each other to further enhance funding utility for investors and traders. Investors and traders can control their portfolio and orders using localized desktop, web and mobile apps.

Direct access to global products and instruments from a single multi-currency account. Investors and traders can control their portfolio and orders using localized desktop, web and mobile apps. Cost-efficient : With EXANTE, customers can trade any instrument they wish including securities, funds, options, and futures thus saving on commissions compared to trading via several brokers.

: With EXANTE, customers can trade any instrument they wish including securities, funds, options, and futures thus saving on commissions compared to trading via several brokers. Easy: EXANTE offers a simple onboarding structure and convenient account management both for individual and corporate clients.

EXANTE offers a simple onboarding structure and convenient account management both for individual and corporate clients. Convenient: Support team is available 24/7 in Chinese - Cantonese, Mandarin and English languages. EXANTE's sales team is always open for face-to-face meetings in the Hong Kong office.

Support team is available 24/7 in Chinese - Cantonese, Mandarin and English languages. EXANTE's sales team is always open for face-to-face meetings in the office. Safe: Clients are subject to government protection of up to HK$150,000 for both securities and derivatives accounts. EXANTE is also licensed by FCA ( United Kingdom ), CySEC ( Cyprus ) and MFSA ( Malta ).

"Global presence has always been one of the key priorities for EXANTE. Hong Kong is indeed an excellent place to start reaching investors around the world and diversifying our products offering. More is yet to come as we continue our cooperation with many other Asian jurisdictions to expand our business there," - says Philip Ko, Chief Executive, Asia.

About EXANTE:

EXANTE is a global investment services company established in 2011 that offers global multi-asset financial services, including direct access to over 50 financial markets in the US, European Union and Asia-Pacific.

Contact person: Derek Chen - derek.chen@exante.asia or Daniel Yeo - daniel.yeo@exante.asia

Office address: L8, 88 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Office tel: +852-9023-5773

Website: exante.asia