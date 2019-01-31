

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary reading.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 1.0 percent drop in November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 1.9 percent - again topping forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 1.5 percent gain in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up slowly.



