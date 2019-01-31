

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said Wednesday that it detected a cyber incident on Airbus 'Commercial Aircraft business' information systems, which resulted in unauthorised access to data. There is no impact on Airbus' commercial operations.



The company said the incident is being thoroughly investigated by Airbus' experts who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact, as well as determining its origins.



Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe, Airbus said.



The company said it is in contact with the relevant regulatory authorities and the data protection authorities pursuant to the GDPR or General Data Protection Regulation. Airbus employees are being advised to take all necessary precautions going forward.



Separately, Airbus noted that the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.



The new-generation A330 MRTT extends the endurance and range of the ROKAF's fighter aircraft, and provides the service with strategic transport capability for passengers and freight.



In South Korean service the A330 MRTT will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, be equipped with the Airbus Refuelling Boom System, and can be configured in a variety of layouts to carry passengers and freight or for medevac purposes.



