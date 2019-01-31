

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced on a conference call Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja will retire for a second time, and be replaced by vice president of finance Zach Kirkhorn.



Chief Executive Elon Musk announced that Ahuja would retire 'in the next few months' and become a senior advisor, and be replaced by Kirkhorn, who has been at Tesla since 2010. Ahuja previously retired from the car maker in 2015, but returned when replacement Jason Wheeler left in 2017.



