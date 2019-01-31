Tampa International Airport Crystal Mover APM



Tampa, Jan 31, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - In February 2018, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America's (MHIA) SkyConnect APM opened for passenger service at Tampa International Airport (TPA). Less than a year later, in December 2018, TPA placed an order for another four additional cars to accommodate the rapidly increasing passenger traffic at the airport.SkyConnect is 1.4 miles long and connects TPA's Main Terminal to the Economy Garage and a brand-new Rental Car Center in approximately 5 minutes. Currently, SkyConnect can transport up to 2,850 people per hour in each direction. The additional cars will increase the system capacity to 3,990, which will allow the airport to respond to record passenger growth levels.Al Illustrato, TPA's Executive Vice President of Facilities, stated "We are looking forward to receiving the additional cars and to continuing to provide world-class customer service to our passengers for many years to come."MHIA received the APM order from the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority (HCAA) in November 2014, and completed the project ahead of schedule and within budget. MHIA was responsible for the integration of the entire APM system, including installation work. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG) provided the core design and supplied 12 APM cars, a maintenance vehicle and signaling system. SkyConnect is the eighth APM system delivered by MHIA in the US market, following previous successful APM projects at major airports in Orlando, Miami, Washington and Atlanta."We are looking forward to providing additional cars and to advancing our close partnership with the Airport," said Darin Friedmann, Vice President of MHIA's Transportation Systems Division "We are proud to help transport passengers at Tampa International Airport, the birthplace of the Automated People Mover industry, and help bring TPA into the future."MHIA is also performing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the system under a five-year contract, with two additional five-year options. The O&M work is being conducted in conjunction with Crystal Mover Services, Inc. established in 2009 as a subsidiary of MHIA and Sumitomo Corporation that provides Operations and Maintenance services for all APM systems delivered by MHIA in the US.MHIENG is the world's largest manufacturer of APM vehicles, and is behind the APM systems currently in operation at several of the world's largest and most advanced airports, including Changi International Airport (Singapore), Incheon International Airport (South Korea), Hong Kong International Airport and Dubai International Airport. MHIENG's APM technology is also used for numerous urban transport projects around the world.In addition to exploring new APM markets, MHIA is also focusing on expansion, upgrades, and replacements of existing lines across North America. The MHI Group will continue to build on its remarkable success as a leading force in the global APM market, supplying reliable, safe, and innovative transportation systems that meet market demand and contribute to a more sustainable future.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.