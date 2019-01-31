British American Tobacco Recognised Again as a Global Top Employer

LONDON, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

British American Tobacco (BAT) is proud to announce that it has been named as a Global Top Employer for the second year running. This accreditation follows BAT being certified as a Top Employer for 2019 in 43 markets - an increase from 2018 - across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East. BAT is just one of 14 companies to receive Global Top Employer status for 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785820/British_American_Tobacco_Logo.jpg )



BAT has been certified as a Top Employer in various regions around the world since 2009, and was awarded Global Top Employer certification for the first time in 2018, in recognition of its continuing efforts to develop and grow its 55,000 people around the world.

Giovanni Giordano, Group HR Director at BAT, comments: "Receiving Global Top Employer certification, for the second year running, is a great honour as it acknowledges our commitment to creating an inclusive and innovative working environment where our people have exciting development opportunities and can bring their diverse experiences, skillsets and ideas to the table.

"To be recognised as a Top Employer in 43 markets is a fantastic achievement. We have always believed that our people and their talents are essential to our success - and in this exciting period of transformation and change at BAT, I am delighted that our continued work to invest in our people has been recognised in this way."

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said: "British American Tobacco keeps growing every year as an outstanding company to work for. Being certified, for the second year running, as a Global Top Employer in five continents is a fantastic achievement, and one that BAT shares with just a handful of other companies around the world. Continuous career development has always been a focal point for BAT, as well as supporting work-life balance for employees throughout their careers. This Global Top Employer accreditation acknowledges BAT's commitment to providing best-in-class working environments and career opportunities."

The Top Employer certification process is conducted annually by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world. Certification recognises employers that provide best-in-class employment practices that allow employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results.

Participating companies undergo a very rigorous assessment process which includes an extensive review of employer practices across nine broad topics: Talent Strategy; Performance Management; Learning & Development; Leadership Development; Career & Succession Management; Workforce planning; On-boarding; Culture; and Compensation and Benefit. Several validation sessions are held where evidence of these practices is provided, and an independent audit of the findings is also carried out.

Notes to editors

British American Tobacco is certified as a Top Employer in 43 countries across five regions as follows:

Africa ( South Africa , Angola , Mozambique , Kenya , Nigeria , Zimbabwe , Zambia )

( , , , , , , ) Middle East (Emirates, Jordan , Iran )

(Emirates, , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Colombia , Peru , Paraguay , Venezuela )

( , , , , , , ) Asia - Pacific ( South Korea , Malaysia , Indonesia , Japan , Australia , Bangladesh , Vietnam , Pakistan , Uzbekistan )

( , , , , , , , , ) Europe ( Belgium , Denmark , France , Germany , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Romania , Spain , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Poland , Austria , Ukraine , Russia , Kazakhstan , Turkey ).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 42. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as oral tobacco and nicotine products such as moist snuff and snus.

In 2017 the Group generated reported revenue of £20 billion and profit from operations of £6.5 billion. In July 2017, British American Tobacco plc. acquired the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc. that BAT did not already own, creating a stronger, global tobacco and nicotine company.

http://www.bat.com

http://www.flickr.com/photos/welcometobat

http://www.youtube.com/welcometobat

Twitter: @BATPress