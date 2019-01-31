Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 31, 2019 at 08:00 (CET +1)

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks and Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks appointed to Nokia Group Leadership Team

Tommi Uitto was appointed as President of Mobile Networks on November 22, 2018, now joins Group Leadership Team

Sandra Motley was appointed as President of Fixed Networks effective January 1, 2019, now joins Group Leadership Team



Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that the previously appointed Presidents of Fixed Networks and Mobile Networks will become members of the Group Leadership Team effective immediately. Motley and Uitto will report to Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Suri.

"After their strong starts in the roles as Presidents of their business groups I welcome them to the Group Leadership Team where I am confident they will make a strong contribution," said Rajeev Suri.

Motley started her career at AT&T Bell Laboratories, held a range of R&D and sales leadership positions at Alcatel-Lucent in both fixed and wireless businesses. Her most recent role before becoming President of Fixed Networks on January 1, 2019, was as COO for the Fixed Networks business group. Motley holds MS and BS degrees in Mechanical Engineering from S.U.N.Y. at Buffalo and an MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Uitto is a 23-year Nokia veteran, an expert in radio access technologies, and well-known to customers around the world. His most recent role before becoming President of Mobile Networks on November 22, 2018, was to lead Mobile Networks Product Sales since the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. Uitto holds an MSc in Industrial Management from the Helsinki University of Technology (TKK) and an MSc in Operations Management from Michigan Technological University.

Given these appointments, the previously announced plan to create a single Access Networks division that included both Fixed Networks and Mobile Networks business groups will not proceed. Since the announcement, other means of collaboration between Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks and Nokia Bell Labs focused on developing common technological and architectural leadership have been set up.

As a result of these changes, Nokia's Group Leadership Team will now consist of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ricky Corker, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Sanjay Goel, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Sandra Motley, Kristian Pullola, Sri Reddy, Tommi Uitto, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.

Additional background on all current members of the GLT can be found at http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team

