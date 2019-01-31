

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 net income climbed 17 percent from last year to 165.2 million euros.



On a non-IFRS basis, net income was 195.0 million euros or 2.64 euros, compared to 177.3 million euros or 2.38 euros per share a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT improved 4 percent to 231.6 million. EBIT margin was 26.8 percent, up from prior year's 25.3 percent.



Operating earnings or EBITA on non-IFRS basis reached 272.9 million euros, down 2 percent from last year. Adjusted EBITA margin was 31.5 percent, down from 31.8 percent last year.



Software AG booked 865.7 million euros in total revenue in the year, down 2 percent from last year's 879.0 million euros. At constant currency rates, revenues grew 2 percent.



Further, the company announced its outlook for 2019 and a new sustainable growth strategy.



For Fiscal Year 2019, Software AG expects non-IFRS EBITA margin in the range of 28.0 percent to 30.0 percent, lower than 31.5 percent recorded in 2018.



Its DBP business (excl. Cloud and IoT) is expected to grow between 3 percent to 7 percent year-on-year.



Regarding its new strategic direction, Project Helix, the company said it has the goal of accelerating revenue growth while both achieving higher recurring revenue and maintaining high profitability. As part of this strategy, the product portfolio will be focused on growth segments and Sales and Marketing activities in core markets will be increased.



Whilst the product business will continue to grow, the change in the licensing model will, in 2020, have an effect on the reported operating EBITA margin (non-IFRS) compared to the previous year, i.e., 2019, of no more than -2 percentage points.



From 2021 onwards, business growth should once again be reflected in sales and in a rising EBITA margin (non-IFRS) that is expected to reach more than 30% over the medium term.



In order to be able to better assess the operational development of the company in 2020 and the following years, additional industry-standard metrics will be reported from 2019, in addition to the IFRS key figures.



These resolutions of the Management Board are subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.



