

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 IFRS net income rose 23% to 10.87 billion Swiss francs from last year's 8.83 billion francs, reflecting the benefits from the U.S. tax reform and higher net financial income.



Core earnings per share were 18.14 francs, compared to 15.34 francs a year ago. Core operating profit grew 9% from last year to 20.51 billion francs.



Group sales increased 7% at constant exchange rates and in Swiss francs to 56.85 billion francs from 53.30 billion francs a year ago.



Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 7% from last year to 43.97 billion francs, driven mainly by Ocrevus, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa and Hemlibra.



Diagnostics Division sales also grew 7%, primarily due to demand for immunodiagnostics sales.



Further, the company's board of directors has proposed a dividend increase to 8.70 francs per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Roche expects sales to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range and core earnings per share to grow broadly in line with sales, both at constant exchange rates.



Roche said it expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX