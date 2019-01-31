

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported fourth-quarter profit of 203 million euros compared to a loss of 378 million euros, prior year. Reported EPS was 0.03 euros, compared to a negative 0.07 euros, prior year. Operating profit improved 32% year-over-year to 552 million euros. Non-IFRS EPS was 0.13 euros, flat with a year ago. Non-IFRS EPS increased by 0.02 euros year-on-year on a recurring basis.



Fourth-quarter net sales were 6.9 billion euros, compared to 6.7 billion euros, last year. Nokia non-IFRS and reported net sales both grew approximately 3% year-on-year. On a constant currency basis, Nokia non-IFRS net sales grew approximately 2% year-on-year and Nokia reported net sales grew approximately 3% year-on-year. Reported net sales, excluding one-time licensing net sales, grew by 6% year-on-year.



For 2019, the company now projects non-IFRS earnings per share in a range of 0.25 euros to 0.29 euros. For 2020, the company targets non-IFRS earnings per share in the range of 0.37 euros to 0.42 euros.



For 2018, Nokia's Board plans to propose that the Annual General Meeting in 2019 authorizes the Board to resolve on the maximum annual distribution of 0.20 euros per share, compared to 0.19 euros for 2017, to be paid quarterly during the authorization period.



Over the long term, Nokia targets to deliver an earnings-based growing dividend by distributing approximately 40% to 70% of non-IFRS EPS, taking into account the company's cash position and expected cash flow generation. Beginning with the distribution for 2018, Nokia plans to pay dividends in quarterly installments. In addition, Nokia intends to implement a dividend fee for American Depository Receipt holders.



