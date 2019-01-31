

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) on Thursday reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent rose 14.7 percent to 16.98 billion yen from 14.80 billion yen in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were 67.56 yen, up from 58.89 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period grew 3.4 percent to 22.46 billion yen from 21.72 billion yen in the same period last year.



However, nine-month net sales decreased 5.7 percent to 218.27 billion yen from 231.45 billion yen in the same period last year.



For fiscal 2019, Casio Computer affirmed its outlook for attributable net income of 23 billion yen or 93.37 yen per share, representing a growth of 17.6 percent from last year.



The company also maintained its outlook for full-year operating profit of 35 billion yen, up 18.4 percent from last year. The company now projects net sales for the year of 320 billion yen.



