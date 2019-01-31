International Business Machines Corp - Doc re 8K
PR Newswire
London, January 30
Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
TIDM IBM
Headline Notification of filing of document
The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated January 24, 2019 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on January 31, 2019. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.