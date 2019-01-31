Amanda Benfell Head of PR & Press +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Jan 31, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has today launched WARC for Media Owners, a new site experience specially designed to help marketers make the most of their media.Powered by thousands of research and insights papers on marketing effectiveness, the new WARC for Media Owners' digital experience has been developed to provide a tailored view of what's working in specific media channels.It will help research, insight and strategy leaders access the latest research in particular channels, better refine media measurement, facilitate staying ahead of channel-specific latest trends, learn from success stories to maximise potential, and provide access to effectiveness data and case studies to strengthen pitches and presentations.Additionally, for time-critical projects, the WARC Plus research service can search, select and summarise the most relevant information based on particular briefs.Top features of WARC for Media Owners include a channel-focused homepage, benchmarks and usable charts, global advertising trends and WARC data.Paul Coxhill, Managing Director, WARC, says: "Advertisers are forecast to spend $600bn on media this year. This is a huge playing field for media owners, as well as a highly competitive one."The new 'WARC for Media Owners' will help marketers measure media accurately, monetise inventory and empower teams by offering a channel focused view of what's working, backed by our robust collection of best practices, benchmarks and case studies on marketing effectiveness."The new WARC for Media Owners is available as a user-based subscription at www.warc.com/MediaOwners.About WARCSource: WARCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.