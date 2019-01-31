Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Extension to Bina Bawi and Miran conditions precedent 31-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 January 2019 Genel Energy plc Extension to Bina Bawi and Miran conditions precedent Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has agreed with the Kurdistan Regional Government to extend the deadline to meet the conditions precedent related to the Bina Bawi gas lifting agreement ('GLA') until 30 April 2019, allowing time to finalise the ongoing commercial discussion. The deadline to meet the conditions precedent relating to the Miran GLA has also been extended, until 31 May 2019. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawi and Miran fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 7300 EQS News ID: 771187 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=771187&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

