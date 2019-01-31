Change in Number of Shares Outstanding in Sectra During January

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During January, the number of shares outstanding in Sectra AB (publ) (STO: SECT B) increased by 233,202 ordinary Class B shares. As of January 31, 2019, the number of shares totals 38,352,871.

The change was attributable to a new share issue in connection with the conversion of Sectra's convertible debenture program 2014/2018 and 2015/2018.

The number of shares after the change is distributed as follows:

2,620,692 ordinary Class A shares.

35,732,179 ordinary Class B shares.

The Class A share carries ten votes and the Class B share one vote. The number of votes after the change amounts to 61,939,099.

The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in compliance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 31, 2019, at 08:15 a.m. (CET).

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

46(0)705-23-52-27

