31.01.2019 | 08:49
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following.

As per 31 January the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 33,221,095 shares of Series A and 422,129,973 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 75,434,092.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:30 CET on 31 January 2019.
SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576,
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, +46-31-337 2104; +46-705-472 104;
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2727260

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2727260/983120.pdf

full release as pdf


