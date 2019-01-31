

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 61.6 million pounds for the six months ended 31st December 2018 compared to 66.2 million pounds, prior year. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations was 71.5 pence compared to 77.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 59.6 million pounds from 62.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 69.3 pence compared to 72.7 pence.



First-half revenue from continuing operations improved to 296.7 million pounds from 279.5 million pounds, last year. Revenue growth for the period was 6% with an underlying growth of 4% at constant exchange rates.



The Board of Renishaw plc remains confident in the future prospects of the Group. The Board expects full year revenue to be in the range of 635 million pounds to 665 million pounds and adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 140 million pounds to 160 million pounds. Statutory profit before tax is expected to be in the range of 146 million pounds to 166 million pounds.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 14.0 pence net per share which will be paid on 8th April 2019 to shareholders on the register on 8th March 2019.



